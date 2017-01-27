Portion of SR 289 closing in Struthers

The city of Struthers is closing a portion of State Route 289 this week.

Safety Service Director Edward Wildes said State Route 289 will be closed from New Castle Road in Struthers to the Village of Lowellville so workers can cut and trim trees along the roadway.

The road will be closed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until approximately February 14.

The suggested alternate route is Lowellville/River Road, which runs along the south side of the Mahoning River from Struthers to Lowellville.