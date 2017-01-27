Youngstown woman finds convicted burglar in her shower - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman finds convicted burglar in her shower

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a South Side home, then using the shower and kitchen appliances.

According to a police report, the  resident of a house on  East Lucius Avenue came home just after midnight Wednesday and noticed that snacks had been left out in the kitchen.

The home owner also heard water running in the bathroom and found a man taking a shower.

"He destroyed everything, he ripped through my closets," said Loraine Centofanti who has lived in the home for 32 years. 

"He urinated on everything." said Centofanti describing the scene. "I walked upstairs to the bathroom, and he was sitting in my shower. I ran." 

When police arrived, the intruder had already put his clothes back on left the home.

Police later identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jacob Merchant and arrested him at the WRTA bus station.

Detectives suspect that Merchant has broken into several area homes over the past two weeks.

Merchant was booked into the Mahoning County jail on burglary charges.

In 2009, Merchant was sentenced to ten months in prison for burglary.

Three years later he was convicted of breaking and entering. A judge sentenced him to probation.

