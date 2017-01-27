Chipotle opens Canfield restaurant on Saturday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Chipotle opens Canfield restaurant on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A nationwide restaurant chain opens its newest location in the Valley this weekend.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open Saturday next to the Canfield Starbucks at Raccoon Road and 224.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the first 50 customers will be given a free Chipotle canvas tote bag, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Normal operating hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Chiplotle already has restaurants in Boardman, Austintown, Niles, and Hermitage, 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New indictment adds new defendant to Niles corruption case

    New indictment adds new defendant to Niles corruption case

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:53:41 GMT

    Major developments in the public corruption case involving former long-time Niles Mayor Ralph Infante. A superceding indictment has been filed, meaning the old charges have now been thrown out, and new ones filed. It's resulted in Charles Nader, the former Niles Auditor being charged with nine criminal counts. This all comes just two weeks before Infante was set to go on trial on charges that include bribery, tampering with records, theft in office and illegal gambling operations r...

    More >>

    Major developments in the public corruption case involving former long-time Niles Mayor Ralph Infante. A superceding indictment has been filed, meaning the old charges have now been thrown out, and new ones filed. It's resulted in Charles Nader, the former Niles Auditor being charged with nine criminal counts. This all comes just two weeks before Infante was set to go on trial on charges that include bribery, tampering with records, theft in office and illegal gambling operations r...

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol promotes school bus safety

    Ohio State Highway Patrol promotes school bus safety

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:44:18 GMT

    Ohio State Highway Patrol is promoting school bus safety during the month of August. 

    More >>

    Ohio State Highway Patrol is promoting school bus safety during the month of August. 

    More >>

  • Austintown Police use advertisement on website to arrest prostitute

    Austintown Police use advertisement on website to arrest prostitute

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:23:09 GMT

    After Austintown Police kept a close eye on Backpage.com, a Youngstown woman was arrested for prostitution on Monday night.

    More >>

    After Austintown Police kept a close eye on Backpage.com, a Youngstown woman was arrested for prostitution on Monday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms