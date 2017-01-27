Chipotle opens Canfield restaurant on Saturday

A nationwide restaurant chain opens its newest location in the Valley this weekend.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open Saturday next to the Canfield Starbucks at Raccoon Road and 224.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the first 50 customers will be given a free Chipotle canvas tote bag, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Normal operating hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Chiplotle already has restaurants in Boardman, Austintown, Niles, and Hermitage,