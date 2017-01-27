$1 million bond set for Cortland child rape suspect

A judge has set bail at $1 million for Cortland man accused of raping a girl from the time when she was as young as 11-years-old until she was fourteen.

Roy Allen III, 47, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday for arraignment on six rape charges handed up Thursday by the county grand jury.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges, four of which carry a sentence of life in prison, if he is convicted.

The suspect was arrested last week after allegations surfaced that he had raped a fourteen-year-old girl.

Bazetta Township Police filed the original charge against Allen after interviewing the alleged victim who told them that he had pressured her to engage in sex with him as recently as January 4.

Investigators say the alleged crimes began in 2014 when the girl was 11-years-old.

Police say they interviewed a relative of Allen who told investigators that during a discussion last July, Allen admitted that he was having sex with what he described as “a little girl”.

Allen remains held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for February 6.