'Fired' Campbell police chief resigns

Former chief and city come to terms

Drew Rauzan has ended an effort to appeal his termination as Campbell's police chief, but instead has turned in his resignation.

Rauzan's appeal hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon was canceled.

City officials instead announced that they had withdrawn the letter of termination handed to the former chief last year and Rauzan submitted a letter notifying the city that he has resigned from the post.

As part of their agreement, both the city and Rauzan have mutually agreed not to take any legal action against each other.

Rauzan was fired at the beginning of November as a result of what Mayor Nick Phillips said were findings by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.

The specific nature of the allegations have not been made public, but BCI is still investigating.

The state launched an investigation after a complaint against Rauzan was filed Sept. 3 over an incident that occurred on July 27.

In his termination letter to Rauzan, the mayor cited eleven reasons for the firing, including misconduct in office, dereliction of duty, gross immorality, immoral conduct, malfeasance, and conduct unbecoming a police officer.

Rauzan's Attorney Damian Billak is confident those matters with BCI will be closed within thirty days.

By signing a resignation agreement with the City of Campbell and Civil Service Commission Rauzan had admitted no wrongdoing.

In a statement to 21 News Rauzan said quote:

"The city and I came to an agreement that allows this entire episode to be brought to a close. The termination was retroactively rescinded and I agreed to retire and move on -- both sides get what they want. Regardless of any other political factors surrounding this situation, I am relieved this is over and look forward to the future. Campbell will always have a special place with me and I wish the best for the community and its police department."