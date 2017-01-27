Austintown sex offender released from prison early

A convicted sex offender from Austintown is being released from prison nearly a year and a half before his sentence was set to expire.

Robert Herrera was granted judicial release following Friday's hearing before Judge John Durkin, who in 2015 sentenced Herrera to four years in prison and ordered that he be classified as a tier two sex offender.

The 33-year-old man was living in Austintown when he pleaded guilty to the illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, voyeurism, and possessing criminal tools.

Austintown Police reported in May 2015 that a thirteen-year-old girl told her step-father that she spotted a man at the window as she was taking a shower at her Red Gate Lane home.

The teen reported seeing what appeared to be a phone pressed against the window, and what she thought was the flash of a camera.

Using the description given by the teen's step-father, police arrested Herrera in his car a couple blocks away from the family's home.

Police say Herrera admitted that he had been looking through the window of the home and told the officer that the evidence was on a tablet found in his car.

An indictment handed down in the case alleged that Herrera also spied on a fourteen-year-old girl as well.

Conditions of Herrera's release include that he has no contact with the victims and that he be placed on probation for five years.

In addition to registering as a sex offender, Herrera is being required to undergo sex offender treatment.