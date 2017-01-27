Woman ejected from vehicle in Champion accident

A woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday after she was ejected from her vehicle in Champion Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 21 News that a call came in at 11:45 p.m. that night about a rollover accident on Mahoning Avenue.

Authorities found the car had crossed the left center line, drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then hit a utility pole.

The vehicle rolled over several times, the driver being thrown from the car before it came to a stop.

Authorities say the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.