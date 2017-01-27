Niles couple lost life savings to fraud by former Campbell mayor

While ex-Campbell mayor George Krinos awaits sentencing for securities fraud, the investors he bilked out of $1.2 million are still trying to recover, both financially and from a violation of trust.

39-year old George Krinos, who served as Campbell's mayor from 2009 to 2011, has pleaded guilty to selling securities through false and deceptive practices to numerous investors. Investors like retired steelworker Roger Mays and his wife Carole. Krinos was their insurance agent.

"I accepted him as a friend. We were at his wedding, we were at his children's christening, we were friends," Roger Mays said.

When Roger retired, Krinos was given control of their savings. $72 thousand, with a promise of big returns on investments. But as time went on they could never reach Krinos.

"That was the whole thing, he just disappeared with the money. Then she started checking," Roger said. "We never got policies or any paper work of what was going on, nothing," Carole Mays said.

The FBI says Krinos used the investors money for personal expenses, hotels, casinos and strip clubs. With their savings gone, so are Roger and Carole's plans to travel to places they always wanted to see.

"We can't, we won't do it on social security," Carole said. "It's a hardship and mental. People don't realize how this affected me, George added. The FBI says Krinos defrauded at least ten other investors in Northern Ohio.



"Krinos also pleaded guilty to not collecting or paying taxes for his employees. He will be sentenced in federal court May 30. Roger and Carole say they will be there.

