Flames damage Farmington home

FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

Firefighters from six Trumbull County fire departments were called out Friday when flames broke out at a Farmington Township home.

The fire erupted shortly after noon at a home at the home on the 5500 block of State Route 88.

Those first on the scene found smoke coming from a vent near the roof of the home.

Investigators believe the fire originated from a stove pipe and spread to a small room and the attic.

Although crews from Bristol, Mesopotamia, Middlefield, Parkman and Southington were also called out, firefighters used an extinguisher to put out the flames.

The Farmington Fire Department says a squad evaluated one person living at the home for smoke inhalation.

