Howland highway ramp open after accident

An accident temporarily shut down a highway ramp in Howland Friday afternoon.

State troopers are investigating a rollover crash that occurred along the westbound lanes of State Route 82.

The road was not closed, but traffic on westbound Route 82 was backing up at around 4:30 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has now reopened the Route 46 southbound to 86 westbound ramp that was closed while the Ohio Highway Patrol investigated.

One person from the accident was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the patient's condition.