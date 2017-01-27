Officials mum on reason for Mooney-Farrell game cancellation

Crystal Swiggett says she became outraged because of what her 10th-grade son had in his pocket when he came home from Cardinal Mooney High School this week.

Swiggett, an African American, posted a picture on social media of the plastic baggie containing balls of cotton.

That photo caught the attention of the Youngstown chapter of the NAACP.

Swiggett says her son was told to pick cotton in an African American History class, and none of the white students had to participate.

We reached out to Crystal Swigget, but the NAACP advised her not to comment while they investigate the matter.

We reached out to Cardinal Mooney several times, and they responded with the following statement:

"Cardinal Mooney bases its courses on the Ohio Learning Standards. Certain content in American history is sensitive and always difficult to teach. The topic of the lesson in a recent African American History class was on the role of slavery in southern agriculture. The teacher's methods in the class included a variety of activities. All students participated in each activity in the lesson. The administration at Mooney has reached out to the concerned parent who has not yet responded. Cardinal Mooney is always taking proactive steps to deepen a sense of tolerance and inclusion within the school community."

Saturday Cardinal Mooney's Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams were scheduled to take on the Farrell Steelers. But, Farrell suddenly canceled those games.

21 News asked both Farrell's Superintendent and Athletic Director if the games were canceled because of the controversial lesson at Cardinal Mooney but, neither would comment.

Parents who attended Farrell vs. Hickory games Friday night could only speculate why the next day's games were canceled. Several believed it was likely related to the controversial lesson at Cardinal Mooney High School.

"I'm not saying the teacher was racist, I'm just saying there are people that don't understand or could take it the wrong way," said Farrell Grandparent Berry Holloway.

And of those 21 News spoke with they say, if that is why Farrell School Administrators canceled the game, they back them 100 percent.

"It's not fair to the students and I don't believe it's teaching the students anything about Black History Month or the history of the black culture so I agree,' said Parent Lashana Barnetz.

"Here in Farrell we were brought up loving one another, people think Farrell School is predominately black. No, we are both. We have our brothers and sisters and they get along together," said Holloway.

Supporting Cardinal Mooney's Statement that "all students participated in each activity" 21 News received an email from another parent saying his son, whose Caucasian, also participated in the project in the past.

21 News also received comments on Facebook from people claiming to be Cardinal Mooney students, who back up the school's version and say all students participated in the exercise, not just African Americans.

