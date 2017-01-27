Approval of Columbiana County gas pipeline sought by next week

Federal regulators are being asked to quickly approve plans to build a controversial 250 mile long natural gas pipeline that would travel through Columbiana County

Nexus Gas Transmission LLC on Friday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expedite its approval of the underground pipeline that would carry products from the shale gas fields of Eastern Ohio to Michigan and Canada.

The plan has met with resistance from some communities and individuals with concerns about the possible environmental effects posed by three foot diameter pipeline. Some of the opponents have proposed alternate routes.

Saying that an environmental impact statement found no significant impacts from the project if certain recommendations are followed, Nexus asked the commission to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity needed to begin construction.

Nexus has asked for that approval before next Friday, saying that a further delay could diminish the benefits of the project to the regional economy.

Additionally, Nexus says that there are limited windows for some construction activities needed to mitigate environmental concerns.

The project includes five compressor stations in the Ohio including one in Hanoverton and another in Salineville.

Each compressor station would take up about an acre of land in order to compress the natural gas and keep it flowing through the pipeline which would run from Columbiana County to Canada.

Supporters of the pipeline say the lack of a quick, convenient way to transport energy products has been restraining oil and gas production.

