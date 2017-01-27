Home ransacked, police arrest suspect

Youngstown Police Department arrested Jacob Merchant Thursday night. Merchant ransacked a home on Lucius Avenue.

"He destroyed everything, he ripped through my closets," said Loraine Centofanti who has lived in the south side home for 32 years.

"He urinated on everything." said Centofanti describing the scene.

She arrived at her house just after midnight Wednesday. She noticed here home was "destroyed" and heard the water running up stairs.

"I walked upstairs to the bathroom, and he was sitting in my shower. I ran," said Centofanti.

Police arrested Merchant on Thursday. He has served time in jail in previous years for similar crimes.

Police said he as broken in to other homes in the past two weeks.

Charges will be filed Monday.