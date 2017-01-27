Crash snarls traffic on I-680 in Youngstown

Youngstown police are working to open one lane of traffic on Interstate 680 following a multi car crash near South Avenue.

Police say one lane in both the southbound and northbound lane are open.

The rollover accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. after a car flipped onto its side.

Police say there is at least one person who was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police and other first responders are on the scene.