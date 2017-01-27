Man arrested after heroin, cocaine found in East Liverpool home

An East Liverpool man was arrested Friday after police found drugs and weapons while searching a house on Sullivan Street.

35-year-old Joseph A. Dorsey was charged with having weapons under disability.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and East Liverpool Police Department recovered 30 grams of cocaine, over 20 grams of heroin, over $14,000 in U.S. Currency, digital scales, and a pistol from the residence.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $7,000, according to the police report.

Further charges for Dorsey are pending lab results.