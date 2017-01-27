Senator Brown highlights Youngstown infrastructure project as way to create jobs

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is joining other Senate Democrats in proposing a plan to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, sewer and water systems --- while also creating millions of construction jobs in Ohio and nationwide.

The lawmaker hopes President Donald Trump will keep his promise to invest in the nation's infrastructure and get on board with a plan that's mapped out right here in Youngstown.

Youngstown's Mayor and Mahoning Valley leaders submitted what's called the SMART-2 Corridor Project to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Federal authorities thought the plan was impressive because it would connect major employers and the university.

Unfortunately there was not enough grant money to fund this time around.

Youngstown's $15.5 million SMART-2 Corridor project is like a pipeline to economic development.

It would connect major employers in the region like Mercy Health and Youngstown State, revitalize city streets, and create construction jobs for the Valley.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally says even without federal aid at this point the city will try to find some other funding sources for the time being.

"We can't just sit around and wait we have to continue to move forward on these projects. Probably the biggest one that's in design is improvements to Fifth Avenue. Over time we'd like to reduce the lane width up near the university, especially up near the stadium. We want to put some bike lanes in, we'll do sidewalk enhancements, we'll do crosswalk enhancements, we'll do some aesthestic cleanup as well. Sewer and water improvements, the sewer and water improvements are already under design. So that's one phase leading into this project," Mayor McNally said.

The infrastructure proposal by Senator Brown outlines how a $1-trillion investment over a decade would improve the nation's transportation, water, housing, broadband, and community infrastructure. The plan would also create thousands of construction and manufacturing jobs including right here in Ohio, and that includes a provision for Buy American, meaning iron and steel used in the project should all be American made.

"The President has not been specific about is plans. The President seems to have wanted to do this with tax incentives and tolls and all that and I don't know that that works. I want to see real dollar public investment the way we've always done it in this country," Senator Brown said.

Brown says the Republican leadership is not very enthusiastic about investing in infrastructure projects, but he wants to give President Trump a chance because he says it's a project cities nationwide are crying out for.

The Senator tells 21 News, "When you have a state government cutting dollars for cities and you look at the condition of city streets everywhere -- Mansfield where I grew up, Warren, Niles, Youngstown, smaller towns. We inherited the best infrastructure in the history of the world and we haven't even maintained it well. And we owe that to this generation and the next generation."