Niles apartment fire sends woman to hospital

NILES, Ohio -

Niles Fire Department was called to a fire Friday just after 4 p.m. on Robbins Avenue. 

Fire officials say the fire started on the corner of a mattress at an apartment complex.

The fire was was believed to be caused by the resident's cigarette. 

The resident tried to put out the small fire using a fire extinguisher, but was unable to do so.
 
After the firefighters put the flames out, the victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation with non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities say only one apartment was damaged during the fire. 
 

