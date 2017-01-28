Columbiana Chief: Driver was looking at the train when it struck her car

Police in Columbiana say they will retrace the actions of a woman who was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train Saturday morning.

Police Chief Tim Gladis says 38-year-old Courtney Dickey made no apparent effort to move herself or the car out of the way for the oncoming train.

Officers received reports at around 5 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle stopped inside the closed crossing gates on the Norfolk and Southern tracks at South Main Street, according to Chief Gladis.



"We interviewed the train conductor who told us the woman did not appear to make any attempt to get out of the vehicle or move it," said Chief Gladis. "They saw the vehicle, applied the brakes, and weren't able to stop. They said, the driver just sat in the vehicle looking up at the train then the impact occurred."



Police say it appears the lights and gates were working properly at the crossing prior to the crash. The train pushed the SUV about 100 feet down the track upon impact. The train was westbound with no derailment reported.

"We will try to retrace her steps over the last 12 to 24 hours to try to determine why she was on the tracks at that time, and what if any motivation she had for being in that position when the impact occurred. Our hearts go out to the family," said Chief Gladis.

Police believe this could be a case of suicide by train. This past July 9th, a woman's death was ruled a suicide after her SUV was struck by a freight train in East Palestine.

In that case, the railroad crossing was also clearly marked, and the rail crossing arms and traffic signals were working in both directions.

The coroner will perform an autopsy. The investigation is continuing.