Swindlers target Mercer County business

Business owners in Mercer County might want to be aware that some suspected flim-flam artists targeted a local store.

Attendants at the front desk of the County Market on Pine Grove Square in Grove City tell state police that they were tricked into handing out $380 in extra change to two men last Sunday.

The victims say that two men asked them to make change, but changed the way they wanted the money back several times to confuse the desk attendants.

It wasn't until the men had left the store that the victims realized they had been swindled.

Police describe the suspects as white males, one with a Russian accent and the other with an Asian accent.