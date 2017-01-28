Ohio lawmaker reacts to Mexico's president canceling meeting with President Trump

Over the course of his first week in office, President Donald Trump's executive orders have sparked some tensions.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned trip to the United States Friday, over concerns about Trump's proposed border wall.

President Trump signed an executive order setting out demands that a wall along the U.S. Mexico border begin construction very soon.

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says this is a move that shouldn't have been taken lightly.

"It's tragic to start off his first week in office trying to start an almost trade war and dissing one of his allies. I mean, Mexico and the United States have had differences on jobs, but you just don't go after, the first week in office, the president of one of our allies," said Brown.

President Trump and President Pena Nieto did speak on the phone later that day.