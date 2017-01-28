Mayor speaks on benefits of immigration in Youngstown

Youngstown Mayor John McNally said immigration has played a vital role in our economy.

Apart from attempts to bring refugees in to the city, there are also numerous businesses and companies that benefit from immigration.

One example, McNally said points to the private prison located on Youngstown's East Side.

"These are violators of immigration laws. They are held in our facility pending either their return to another country or their detention hearing or whatever. But that's enabled CCA to bring back a whole bunch of employees to that facility," said McNally.

McNally also said the CCA, or Corrections Corporation of America, has plans to house state prisoners beginning this summer that would bring the inmate count to more than 2,000, and bring the employee count to more than 400.