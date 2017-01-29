Columbiana officials investigating early morning shootings

Authorities in Columbiana County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Sunday morning in Rogers.

Columbiana's Sheriff's Office received the call just before midnight that a shooting had taken place on Dyke Road.

A woman was found dead when police arrived, according to a news release.

A man was also found with a gunshot wound and was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BCI, Columbiana County Coroner, the Prosecutor's Office, and Homicide Task Force all were notified and responded to the incident.

Area law enforcement officials were informed around 8 a.m. that the suspect was found dead at a home on Union Ridge Road with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the early stages of the investigation, area police were advised to be on the lookout for a man described as armed and dangerous earlier that morning.

They later withdrew that alert.

Investigators will release the names of the victims once their families are notified.

