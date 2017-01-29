Columbiana officials investigating early morning shootings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana officials investigating early morning shootings

LISBON, Ohio -

Authorities in Columbiana County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Sunday morning in Rogers.

Columbiana's Sheriff's Office received the call just before midnight that a shooting had taken place on Dyke Road.

A woman was found dead when police arrived, according to a news release.

A man was also found with a gunshot wound and was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BCI, Columbiana County Coroner, the Prosecutor's Office, and Homicide Task Force all were notified and responded to the incident.

Area law enforcement officials were informed around 8 a.m. that the suspect was found dead at a home on Union Ridge Road with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the early stages of the investigation, area police were advised to be on the lookout for a man described as armed and dangerous earlier that morning.

They later withdrew that alert.

Investigators will release the names of the victims once their families are notified.

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:14:50 GMT
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
  • More Catholic families prompts Columbiana church expansion

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:04:48 GMT
    Architect's rendering of the future interior of St. Jude ChurchArchitect's rendering of the future interior of St. Jude Church
    It's not very big, but Columbiana is becoming one of the favorite places to live in the valley.   A local church has even begun a more than one million dollar expansion project. At a time when catholic schools are closing and parishes are being consolidated, St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana is knocking down walls. The small church has grown to more than 800 families. "It was time to do something," said Father Christopher Cicero. The $1.4 million proje...More >>
  • Teen convicted in Steubenville rape joins YSU football team

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:01:37 GMT
    Ma'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the PenguinsMa'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the Penguins

    A former high school football standout that made national headlines for his part in the rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 2012 has now joined the Youngstown State Football Team. The University's Sports Information Director confirms that Ma'Lik Richmond enrolled at Y.S.U in 2016 and then joined the Penguins football team in January 2017. Richmond is a walk-on player for the team's defensive line. 

    More >>

