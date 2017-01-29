Water restrictions imposed at Pittsburgh VA hospital

Authorities say water restrictions have been implemented in many areas of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Pittsburgh due to discovery of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease.

Veterans Affairs officials said routine testing at the hospital in the city's Oakland section turned up the Legionella bacteria in many areas throughout the facility.

Spokesman Michael Marcus, however, said there have been no confirmed cases of hospital-acquired Legionnaires' disease.

Dr. Brooke Decker, the hospital's director of infection protection, said the restrictions include no use of the water supply for drinking, showering, bathing or washing hands. Portable hand-washing stations have been set up and bagged ice and bottled water are being provided.

Legionnaire's disease killed at least six Pittsburgh VA patients and sickened 22 others in 2011 and 2012.

