Auctioneer chant makes Baer state champ

It is a unique skill-set, but one that is in Wade Baer's DNA. His dad was an auctioneer, along with his grandfather and his brothers, but Wade is the only one out of that group that can call himself a state champion.

Even if you've never been to an auction, you know what it sounds like. Wade Baer is the best in the state, a third-generation auctioneer who got his start early.

"When I was two years old, they had pictures of me selling eggs," said Baer. "Dad put me on his lap and I actually sold it to the crowd."

Wade runs Baer Auctioneers along with two of his brothers, but he's the only one of the three who also competes. Earlier this month, he won the Ohio state championship, capping off a year of big changes.

"The last three years, maybe I didn't have the self-confidence I have now. Over the last year, I've lost 130 pounds along with a goatee and some people say ten years," said Baer.

He walked in with confidence and walked out with a title. The championship itself was broken down into four categories, but 50 percent of the scoring revolves around the part we all know, the chant, something Wade's spent years perfecting.

"I went to Reppert's Auction School," said Baer. "They give you a base; most auction schools give you a base chant. Reppert's is: 'I bid one, would I give two.' That's the base."

From there, it's all up to the auctioneer. Like a snowflake, every chant's different.

"You think they might sound the same, but they might not be saying the same words," said Baer. "Everybody's mouth's built different. Your tongue moves different, your lips move different, everybody's different so they have to adjust their chant to themselves."

Wade uses his chant to sell everything from antiques to real estate to firearms, mostly out of their home-base in Rogers.

Baer says he still loves the live auctions, but more and more over the last couple years, a lot of their auctions are also being done online.

"Most auctioneers, including ourselves, we're embracing that fact and using the online whether it's simulcast or online only," said Baer. "There's a place for that."

An evolving industry, but a time-tested method with proven results.

"Auctions do work," said Baer. "There's a campaign out there through Auctions Across the Nation, hashtag #AuctionsWork. They do. It's not just a saying. Some of the highest dollar assets in the world are sold by auction."

The Baer family has three generations of auctioneers and a state title now to prove it.

For more information on Baer Auctioneers or to see a schedule of their auctions, check out baerauctions.com.