McDonald's Hoop News 1/28/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Canton Central Catholic 48 Ursuline 55

Western Reserve 59 Struthers 64

Lake 55 Canfield 36

Liberty 79 Mathews 53

Champion 66 Howland 77

Mineral Ridge 54 Badger 57

Erie East 45 Grove City 57

West Middlesex 66 Neshannock 72

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Jefferson 28 Howland 63

Brookfield 58 LaBrae 46

Hathaway Brown 58 Ursuline 64

Lakeview 41 Boardman 55

Lakeside 29 Poland 94

Fitch 40 Canfield 28

Badger 53 Mineral Ridge 45

Hubbard 38 Edgewood 46

East 38 Harding 69

Farrell 76 New Castle 34

Wilmington 72 Sharpsville 38

Girard, Pa. 78 Sharon 32 

