Copy-Man to face charges in sword death of woman, unborn child

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man will be facing charges in the death of a woman and her unborn child slain with a sword in a central Pennsylvania home.

The Northern York County Regional Police department said the Jackson Township woman was killed at about 4 p.m. Friday with what investigators called a "scimitar-style" sword.

The York County coroner's office identified her as 25-year-old Diana Ziegler. Officials said she was 24 weeks pregnant and the unborn child also died. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

A 2-year-old child also in the home wasn't injured. Investigators said the woman's body, found on a deck in the rear of the home, had "multiple" fatal injuries.

Authorities said the 35-year-old suspect will face charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.