Police: ATV crash kills 13-year-old, injures another teen

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say the crash of an all-terrain vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania has killed one teenager and critically injured another.

Bensalem police on Saturday said 13-year-old Gianni Forte was driving the ATV north on Bensalem Boulevard when it broadsided a car turning left at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said Forte, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was killed. His passenger, another 13-year-old who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Aria Health-Torresdale and then flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that the ATV didn't have its lights on. The driver of the car, who said he didn't see any other vehicles when he turned, had minor injuries.

