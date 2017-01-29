Funeral held for 9-year-old Ohio girl killed by gunfire

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mourners have remembered the 9-year-old Cincinnati girl killed by gunfire at home earlier this month as a child full of laughter and love.

Several of Alexandrea Thompson's teachers were among those attending Saturday's funeral at Spring Grove Cemetery's Normal Chapel.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2kyQL9o ) that teachers recalled a girl with a wide grin, curious mind and artist's talent.

The Rev. Alecia Braddock of The Calvary Church in Cincinnati said in a sermon that killings must stop and urged people to "stop killing our babies."

Alexandrea's father, Alex Thompson, has said he and his daughter were shot as he struggled on Jan. 19 with an intruder who held a gun to the girl's head.

No arrests have been made as a reward hit $12,500.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

