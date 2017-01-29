NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review

By DAN SEWELL

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is trying to prove to those who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles.

His team, the NFL and a prosecutor all have decisions to make about Jones' discipline. He's getting treatment for alcohol and anger issues while accused of scuffling with a hotel security guard and police and spitting on a jail nurse.

One factor to consider is Cincinnati police video that shows Jones swearing at police after his recent arrest. The video prompted apologies from the team and Jones, whose attorney says the player is getting professional care.

Charges include assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

A Hamilton County prosecutor says he wants to know how the NFL plans to discipline Jones.

