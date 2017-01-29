1 man shot, killed in Ohio capital's 6th homicide of 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police are seeking more information on who fatally shot a man on the city's West side.

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. They found 45-year-old Eric S. Miller had been shot and killed inside the residence. The shooter had fired from outside.

No suspect or suspects were immediately identified. The case remains under investigation.

It was the city's sixth homicide this year.

