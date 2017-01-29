Sundance awards go to Melanie Lynskey thriller, Syria doc

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

One of several hikers who formed a human chain across a riven swollen with flash flood waters in the Utah desert says it was powerful watching people help each other through the dangerous situation.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, one serious question remains: Will the new owners rename it Potsylvania.

Witnesses and police say at least one gunman opened fire at a popular San Francisco park packed with families and tourists, leaving three people wounded and sending dozens of panicked people running.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A crime thriller, a murder mystery, a documentary about Syria and one about an unconventional love story were among the top award winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood film, "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore," won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, presented Saturday night at a ceremony in Park City, Utah, as the annual film festival comes to a close.

Last year, Nate Parker's "Birth of a Nation" picked up the same award.

"I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" is about a depressed woman who is robbed and tries to track down the thieves. It was acquired by Netflix for distribution prior to the film's premiere.

The top award for a U.S. documentary went to "Dina," a love story between a suburban woman and a Walmart greeter, while the world documentary prize was awarded to "Last Men in Aleppo."

The world dramatic award went to "The Nile Hilton Incident," about a singer murdered in Cairo weeks before the 2011 revolution.

Audience prizes went to "Crown Heights," a fictionalized account of Colin Warner's wrongful imprisonment, adapted from a This American Life episode, and the environmental documentary "Chasing Coral."

"This has been one of the wildest, wackiest and most rewarding Festivals in recent memory," John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said in a statement.

"From a new government to the independently organized Women's March on Main, to power outages, a cyberattack and snow at record levels, the work of our artists rose above it all and challenged and changed us these last 10 days," he said.

