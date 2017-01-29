White House cites 'buffet of options' on paying for wall

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

One of several hikers who formed a human chain across a riven swollen with flash flood waters in the Utah desert says it was powerful watching people help each other through the dangerous situation.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, one serious question remains: Will the new owners rename it Potsylvania.

Witnesses and police say at least one gunman opened fire at a popular San Francisco park packed with families and tourists, leaving three people wounded and sending dozens of panicked people running.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it has yet to determine how Mexico will pay for a massive wall at the Mexican border that President Donald Trump has promised to build.

Chief of staff Reince Priebus tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that a "buffet of options" remains. He says that could include a tax on goods coming across the border, import and export taxes - even a tax on drug cartels or fines to people who come to the U.S. illegally.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto last week canceled a meeting with Trump amid tensions over Trump's plan to build a wall at Mexico's expense.

Priebus says it's early in the planning process. He says the broader point is that Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise to build the wall.

