With students stranded abroad, colleges condemn travel ban

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

Workers at a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi continue are voting on whether they want the United Auto Workers union to bargain for them.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, one serious question remains: Will the new owners rename it Potsylvania.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

By COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad.

The Association of American Universities urged Trump on Sunday to reverse his executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it will only steer top scholars to countries that compete with the United States. Presidents from other schools issued scathing attacks of the move.

Many students and scholars from countries affected by the ban have been caught in legal limbo while traveling abroad.

Iranian Yale University doctoral student Ali Abdi left the U.S. days before the order was signed to conduct research in Afghanistan. Now he doesn't know if he can return.

Other schools with students or faculty who were stranded include MIT, Harvard and Clark Atlanta University.

