Cavaliers All-Star Love to undergo tests on back

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

Workers at a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi continue are voting on whether they want the United Auto Workers union to bargain for them.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, one serious question remains: Will the new owners rename it Potsylvania.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will undergo medical tests and not accompany the team on its trip to Dallas.

Love left Cleveland's 107-91 victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday in the first half with back spasms. Love, who has been bothered by back issues since he joined the Cavaliers three seasons ago, missed a game earlier this month with back spasms.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Love will undergo imaging tests on Monday. The Cavaliers visit the Mavericks that night.

Love missed all four shots - three 3-pointers - in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the second quarter. He struggled to get back on defense during one possession as his back seized up.

He is averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He was selected an Eastern Conference reserve for next month's All-Star Game in New Orleans last week.

Love was kept out of the second half of a loss to Golden State on Jan. 16 with soreness in his lower back. He missed the next game on Jan. 19.

The Cavs are already thin in the frontcourt after Chris Andersen went down with a season-ending knee injury. Cavs general manager David Griffin may try to add another big man before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.