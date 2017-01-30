Route 165 open again in Goshen Township

An accident in Mahoning County shut down State Route 165 for more than seven hours overnight.

State Troopers say the road was shut down at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday when a tractor trailer overturned between Diagonal Road and State Route 45.

ODOT closed the road from State Route 14 to State Route 45.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life threatening.

The road opened again after 4:00 a.m. Monday.