Burghill man sentenced for traffic death of McDonald bicyclist - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Burghill man sentenced for traffic death of McDonald bicyclist

Tony Wells Tony Wells
Charles Hillyer Charles Hillyer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Burghill man has been sentenced for failing to stop after an accident that turned into a fatality.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Jude Peter Kontos sentenced 48-year-old Charles Hillyer  to six months in jail for leaving the scene of a crash on December 4, 2014, in Warren Township.

Twenty-five-year old Tony Wells died after his bicycle was struck along Austintown-Warren Road.

Investigators say the McDonald man was wearing dark clothing and had no lights on his bike.

The accident occurred around more than an hour before sunrise.

Hillyer, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge in December, also had his driver's license suspended for one year, and has been placed on probation for two years.

