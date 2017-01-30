State police: Neshannock mother stabbed to death by her son

Pennsylvania state police in Lawrence County have arrested a Neshannock Township man for allegedly murdering his mother.

Laurie Craven, 57, of Lanewood Drive, was found dead in her home shortly before noon on Sunday.

Neshannock police were first called to the scene for report of domestic violence.

When they got there, they found Craven's body.

Her son, Dean Richard Craven, 27, is accused of stabbing her several times, and killing her after the two got into a fight. He was arrested without incident at the scene and is facing criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and prohibited offensive weapons charges.

Craven was arraigned and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.