State police: Neshannock mother stabbed to death by her son - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State police: Neshannock mother stabbed to death by her son

Posted: Updated:
NESHANNOCK TWP., Lawrence Co. Pa. -

Pennsylvania state police in Lawrence County have arrested a Neshannock Township man for allegedly murdering his mother.

Laurie Craven, 57, of Lanewood Drive, was found dead in her home shortly before noon on Sunday.

Neshannock police were first called to the scene for report of domestic violence.

When they got there, they found Craven's body.

Her son, Dean Richard Craven, 27, is accused of stabbing her several times, and killing her after the two got into a fight.  He was arrested without incident at the scene and is facing criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and prohibited offensive weapons charges.

Craven was arraigned and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trees and wires block roads throughout the Valley

    Storms cut power, close roads in the Valley

    Storms cut power, close roads in the Valley

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:46:24 GMT
    Roof down in Girard along Route 422Roof down in Girard along Route 422

    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...

    More >>

    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...

    More >>

  • Boil Alert: West Side Youngstown, East Side Austintown

    Boil Alert: West Side Youngstown, East Side Austintown

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:28:04 GMT
    The Youngstown Water Depart says the power outage caused by Friday's afternoon storms is blamed for some customers experiencing low water pressure. This outage affected homes and businesses on the West Side of Youngstown and East Side of Austintown.   Due to the low water pressure that resulted from this power outage the Youngstown Water Department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and c...More >>
    The Youngstown Water Depart says the power outage caused by Friday's afternoon storms is blamed for some customers experiencing low water pressure. This outage affected homes and businesses on the West Side of Youngstown and East Side of Austintown.   Due to the low water pressure that resulted from this power outage the Youngstown Water Department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and c...More >>

  • Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:43:51 GMT

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms