Ohio death row inmates' lawyers want to witness other executions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio death row inmates' lawyers want to witness other executions

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Attorneys for five condemned Ohio killers are asking a judge to let them witness upcoming executions.

The attorneys say that observing executions that come before their own clients are put to death will allow them to ensure that the procedures are being carried out constitutionally.

The attorneys said in a court filing Friday that their observations could have an impact on a continuing lawsuit over Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process.

The state opposes the request, saying additional witnesses aren't included in Ohio's current execution protocols.

The Ohio attorney general's office has appealed Magistrate Judge Michael Merz's ruling last week declaring the state's new process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning Ave. closed at Raccoon Road in Austintown

    Thousands wait for power to return after Valley storms

    Thousands wait for power to return after Valley storms

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:56:35 GMT

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

  • First female officer in 20 years set to join Sharon Police

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:37:11 GMT
    It's rare you see a woman in a police uniform in Mercer County and just days from now Kaillie Marshall will be just the second officer sworn into the Sharon Police Department in its history.  "It's like I said I want to protect and serve, it's been in my nature since I was young. Working for Sharon will give me that opportunity to be able to protect and serve the community that I grew up around," says Marshall.  Chief Gerry Smith says there has been a slight incr...More >>
    It's rare you see a woman in a police uniform in Mercer County and just days from now Kaillie Marshall will be just the second officer sworn into the Sharon Police Department in its history.  "It's like I said I want to protect and serve, it's been in my nature since I was young. Working for Sharon will give me that opportunity to be able to protect and serve the community that I grew up around," says Marshall.  Chief Gerry Smith says there has been a slight incr...More >>

  • Niles police arrest 21-year-old suspected heroin dealer

    Niles police arrest 21-year-old suspected heroin dealer

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:01:39 GMT
    The Niles Police Narcotics Unit has as arrested a second alleged heroin dealer this week. The latest suspect is a 21-year-old woman. Police announced that 21-year-old Stephanie Marie Johnson of Fenton Street was taken into custody on Friday. Johnson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one count of trafficking in drugs. According to a news release, Johnson's arrest is not related to the arrest earlier this week of Jarelle Johnson of Warren, who is also charged with trafficki...More >>
    The Niles Police Narcotics Unit has as arrested a second alleged heroin dealer this week. The latest suspect is a 21-year-old woman. Police announced that 21-year-old Stephanie Marie Johnson of Fenton Street was taken into custody on Friday. Johnson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one count of trafficking in drugs. According to a news release, Johnson's arrest is not related to the arrest earlier this week of Jarelle Johnson of Warren, who is also charged with trafficki...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms