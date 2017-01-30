Wick Avenue construction closes YSU parking lot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wick Avenue construction closes YSU parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The continuing construction project on Wick Avenue in Youngstown has led to the closure of a parking lot at YSU.

The F1 parking lot along University Plaza is closed starting Monday, January 30, for up to two weeks as construction on Wick Avenue expands.

The construction's impact on the F1 lot will have two phases:

Phase One: Monday, January 30:

• The intersection of Wick Avenue and University Plaza/Spring Street will be closed, thus closing access to the F1 lot and closing access to Wick Oval and University Courtyard Apartments. 
• Parking Services suggests motorists who normally park in the F1 lot to instead park in the M30 Wick Avenue Deck, via the Walnut Street entrance.
• University Courtyard motorists should enter the apartment lots via Madison Avenue Expressway. 
• Kilcawley House and Buechner Hall students parking in the R3 and R4 lots will still have access to those lots via the driveway to Holy Trinity Church off Wick Avenue. 
• In addition, visitors to the Butler Institute of American Art will be directed to the M30 parking deck. 
• YSU Parking Services will have a truck stationed at the church driveway to limit access only to those allowed to enter the area.

Phase Two: starting at the conclusion of Phase One:

• The F1 lot will reopen. 
• Access, however, will only be via the Madison Avenue Expressway, through the R23 parking lot at the University Courtyards, along Wick Oval, up Spring Street and then across Wick Avenue to University Plaza and into the F1 lot. 
• Access will not be available via Wick Avenue or the church driveway. 
• Phase Two will remain in place through at least the fall.

 Drivers are reminded to follow all detours, slow down, pay attention to new traffic patterns and be cautious when crossing streets.

