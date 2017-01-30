Drivers urged to slow down in Trumbull County due to lake effect snow

Emergency officials in Trumbull County and police are asking drivers to ease off the gas pedal Monday morning during a lake effect snow event.

A band of snow is dropping a quick coating of snow on the roads, particularly in northern Trumbull County. The snow began to fall rather heavy around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Parts of King Graves Road in Vienna, state route 82 and state route 11 are reportedly snowy and slippery in spots.

Crews have been working for hours overnight to get the roads ready for the early morning commute.