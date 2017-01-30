Local concerns over Trump's international travel ban - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local concerns over Trump's international travel ban

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

There's local reaction to a controversial move by President Donald Trump to ban airline passengers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from boarding U.S. in-bound flights.

The White House says less than one percent of over 325,000 international travelers were detained, but people in the Valley are concerned about the temporary travel ban.

The president of the Muslim Student Union at Youngstown State University and Congressman Tim Ryan gave 21 News their thoughts on the executive order.

Gulay Yazar, a U.S. citizen born in Turkey and attending college to become a nurse, is concerned about her family and other Muslims here, after a travel ban was put in place by President Trump.  

As president of the YSU Muslim Student Association, Yazar says she's received many calls of concern, and she doesn't understand why a country where several terrorists were born, then attacked the U.S. can still travel freely.  

"The seven countries he put a ban on did not even have any kind of association with terrorism," said Yazar.  "The 9/11 attacks were done by the Saudis, and I'm surprised he didn't put a ban on Saudi Arabia, but he did to other countries. I don't understand what his intention is, what he is trying to accomplish," added Yazar.

The terrorist group ISIS has said it would target the United States and its allies by posing as Syrian refugees. 

And a Somalian refugee who resettled in the U.S. by the Catholic Diocese went on a stabbing rampage at OSU in November last year.

Congressman Tim Ryan is for strict vetting, but he criticizes the way Trump's administration implemented the plan saying leaves America vulnerable to people traveling with European visas, while singling out countries with a predominantly Muslim population.  "When you have a ban that is strictly for one religion, that's not right," said Ryan.  "To those are the very people in those countries and here in the United States we need to help us identify who the really bad terrorists are, and if you don't have the support of the Muslim community, they are going to be less inclined to help us police the bad guys."  "It's a community effort," said Ryan.

A senior White House adviser says President Trump's executive order was taken to help protect Americans and prevent terrorism. 

