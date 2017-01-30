Police search for suspect in teen's stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police are searching for an individual they say stabbed a teenage girl in Columbus.

Police say the girl was stabbed in the abdomen after a fight around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jJ0Wdm ) that the victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Officials say her condition was upgraded to stable.

The suspect is not known at this time. Police are talking to the victim for more information in the case.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.