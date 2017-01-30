Fire that killed 70,000 turkeys ruled accident

LITTLE BRITAIN, Pa. (AP) - State police have determined that a fired that killed 7,000 turkeys on a Pennsylvania farm was an accident.

Investigators found that faulty electrical cords in feeding equipment caused the fire in Little Britain Township late Friday night. Pennlive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kJGQBr ) that the farm's damages are around $40,000.

A 911 call was placed around 11 p.m. Friday night. Emergency crews found the farm engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

