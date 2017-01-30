Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting in the works

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

Marijuana friends and foes have been preparing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire at pot with both barrels blazing. But documents obtained by AP show a Justice Department task force searching for the best strategy gives Sessions no new ammunition.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says he will consider paying for economic damages from a 2015 mine waste spill triggered by agency crews.

Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a Mission District park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety.

MOSCOW (AP) - The spokesman for Vladimir Putin says a meeting between the Russian president and U.S. President Donald Trump is in the works.

Trump and Putin had a much-anticipated hour-long discussion on Saturday, the first since Trump assumed office last week.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday lauded the phone call as a "good, constructive conversation" but dismissed suggestions of Trump and Putin may have reached deals in that phone call. Peskov said Kremlin and White House staff have been instructed to prepare a meeting between the two leaders and added that the leaders could reach practical agreements only after they see each other.

Speaking earlier in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the conversation showed that Russia and American interests "overlap in a number of areas" including fighting terrorism.

