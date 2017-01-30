Final event held at Austintown's California Palms hotel - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Final event held at Austintown's California Palms hotel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The California Palms hotel in Austintown will be reopening in March as a drug recovery center.

On Sunday night, the hotel was packed with people for its last big event before it closes its doors later this week.  A band from Cleveland named "Disco Inferno" performed at the venue. Dozens of people filled the stage area at the hotel to dance the final night away. 

Many people who were there for the last hurrah said they were disappointed to lose the unique night life venue.   

"We are kind of sad about it," said Tammi Bartolone.  ”We really look forward to coming here and when we found at it was the last night, we made sure we came."

Shirley Sloan, another California Palms customer from Austintown said, "We like outdoors when they had them in the summer and this was the only place that had live music."

Owner Sebastian Rucci says the hotel will be turned into a 200 bed recovery and rehabilitation clinic and will have on site therapists for mental health and addiction recovery.

Rucci hopes to create a regional model out of the Palms that can influence future rehab and addiction facilities.

