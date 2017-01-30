Valley students nominated for military academies during Niles breakfast

Some of the Valley's best and brightest students were honored during a special event in Niles Sunday night.

Congressman Tim Ryan made his nominations for the U.S. Naval, Air Force academies and West Point. The high school students nominated are typically in the top 10% of their graduating class, with advanced science and math course work.

The ideal candidates have been active in the community, have shown leaderships skills, and must have passed a battery of medical and physical tests.

Kemar Parmer of Akron, who was nominated, said, "I plan on going to West Point and when I graduate, I'd like to go to DC and enter politics."

Andrea Spark of Maplewood, who was nominated to the Naval Academy, said, "Hopefully if I get accepted, I'm going to go pre-med, and get a chemistry degree for my four years."

Andrew Comstrock of Poland said, "I want to serve my country so I can give back to my community and give back to all the people in a way that means something to me."

Weston Clark, who was home schooled, was given a nomination to the Naval Academy, but was also presented with gold and bronze Congressional medals.