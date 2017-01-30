Mercer first responders warned about dangers of powerful drug - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer first responders warned about dangers of powerful drug

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
MERCER, Pa. -

The growing heroin epidemic is posing health threats to more than just the drug abusers. New warnings are issued for emergency medical services. 

The concern is over the drug carfentanil, which authorities say is being use to cut or mix with heroin.  

Carfentanil is ten thousand  times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Because of it, the Pennsylvania Health Department has changed its protocol dosage for the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

"They actually more than doubled it, because the carfentanil and fentanyl laced heroin is just so resistant to it,” said Glenn Miller of Elite EMS in Hermitage.  Because of its strength, any exposure can be dangerous.

"We certainly take precautions against  that. We make sure we have gloves on and skin barrier protection, things like that," Miller said.

The chances for exposure have increased just by the number of overdose cases the EMS crews respond to. "We doubled the number of uses of the reversing agent Narcan in 2016 compared to 2015," Miller said.

 Police say carfentanil also poses a threat to family and friends of abusers.  "Because it's not just a powder form.  It can also come in a patch, it can also come in a pill or a liquid," said Pennsylvania State Trooper James Long.

With the increased number of carfentanil overdose deaths, the challenge for law enforcement is finding out where it is coming from.

"We have ideas where it may be coming from but that type of information is what we're really trying to investigate," Long said.

Authorities say more overdoses could be because users are not aware of what is also mixed in with the heroin they are using.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    Ma'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the PenguinsMa'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the Penguins
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>

  • Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:35:41 GMT

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage that closed roads and brought down trees and power lines on Friday. Austintown police shut down the eastbound curb lane of Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5:30 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. Police say Ohio Edison workers do not have time to fix the pole immediately, A roof fell on some cars at Car Town Auto Sales along Route 422 in...

    More >>

  • Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:29:37 GMT

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms