Mercer first responders warned about dangers of powerful drug

The growing heroin epidemic is posing health threats to more than just the drug abusers. New warnings are issued for emergency medical services.

The concern is over the drug carfentanil, which authorities say is being use to cut or mix with heroin.

Carfentanil is ten thousand times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Because of it, the Pennsylvania Health Department has changed its protocol dosage for the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

"They actually more than doubled it, because the carfentanil and fentanyl laced heroin is just so resistant to it,” said Glenn Miller of Elite EMS in Hermitage. Because of its strength, any exposure can be dangerous.

"We certainly take precautions against that. We make sure we have gloves on and skin barrier protection, things like that," Miller said.

The chances for exposure have increased just by the number of overdose cases the EMS crews respond to. "We doubled the number of uses of the reversing agent Narcan in 2016 compared to 2015," Miller said.

Police say carfentanil also poses a threat to family and friends of abusers. "Because it's not just a powder form. It can also come in a patch, it can also come in a pill or a liquid," said Pennsylvania State Trooper James Long.

With the increased number of carfentanil overdose deaths, the challenge for law enforcement is finding out where it is coming from.

"We have ideas where it may be coming from but that type of information is what we're really trying to investigate," Long said.

Authorities say more overdoses could be because users are not aware of what is also mixed in with the heroin they are using.