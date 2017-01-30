Mercer first responders warned about dangers of powerful drug - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer first responders warned about dangers of powerful drug

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
MERCER, Pa. -

The growing heroin epidemic is posing health threats to more than just the drug abusers. New warnings are issued for emergency medical services. 

The concern is over the drug carfentanil, which authorities say is being use to cut or mix with heroin.  

Carfentanil is ten thousand  times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Because of it, the Pennsylvania Health Department has changed its protocol dosage for the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

"They actually more than doubled it, because the carfentanil and fentanyl laced heroin is just so resistant to it,” said Glenn Miller of Elite EMS in Hermitage.  Because of its strength, any exposure can be dangerous.

"We certainly take precautions against  that. We make sure we have gloves on and skin barrier protection, things like that," Miller said.

The chances for exposure have increased just by the number of overdose cases the EMS crews respond to. "We doubled the number of uses of the reversing agent Narcan in 2016 compared to 2015," Miller said.

 Police say carfentanil also poses a threat to family and friends of abusers.  "Because it's not just a powder form.  It can also come in a patch, it can also come in a pill or a liquid," said Pennsylvania State Trooper James Long.

With the increased number of carfentanil overdose deaths, the challenge for law enforcement is finding out where it is coming from.

"We have ideas where it may be coming from but that type of information is what we're really trying to investigate," Long said.

Authorities say more overdoses could be because users are not aware of what is also mixed in with the heroin they are using.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police seek Mercer County Credit Union robber

    Police seek Mercer County Credit Union robber

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:13:43 GMT
    While police were dealing with the threat of stormy weather in Mercer County Friday afternoon, one man decided it was a good time to commit a crime. State Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Mercer County Federal Credit Union in Pine Township, just outside Grove City. Investigators say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money shortly before 4:30 pm. Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black 2000 Ford Taurus, possibly with Ohio license plates. Po...More >>
    While police were dealing with the threat of stormy weather in Mercer County Friday afternoon, one man decided it was a good time to commit a crime. State Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Mercer County Federal Credit Union in Pine Township, just outside Grove City. Investigators say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money shortly before 4:30 pm. Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black 2000 Ford Taurus, possibly with Ohio license plates. Po...More >>

  • FirstEnergy: Power may be out in Valley until late Saturday

    FirstEnergy: Power may be out in Valley until late Saturday

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:45:12 GMT
    FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...More >>
    FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...More >>

  • Police look for reason behind deaths of three people from Warren

    Police look for reason behind deaths of three people from Warren

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:44:41 GMT
    Warren police are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three city residents. Police have identified 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, Brandy Joseph, age 37, and 24-year-old DeVonte West all of Warren.   Police say the three victims were in a car that ran off the road at Southern Blvd and Solar Street and struck the side of a house Thursday night.   Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the car both before and after it hit the h...More >>
    Warren police are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three city residents. Police have identified 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, Brandy Joseph, age 37, and 24-year-old DeVonte West all of Warren.   Police say the three victims were in a car that ran off the road at Southern Blvd and Solar Street and struck the side of a house Thursday night.   Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the car both before and after it hit the h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms