Warren's fire union offers savings solution for overtime costs

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
The union representing Warren's firefighters offers the city a solution for saving on some overtime costs.

The move comes after the city's failed attempt to reduce ranks for captains within the department. The International Association of Firefighters Local 204 presented the proposal to the city following a decision to vote down proposed rank reductions.

Union Local 204 President John Jernia tells 21 News that his membership is proposing the city increase its fees for fireworks permits and to begin charging for auto extrications and hazmat calls, among other things.

Jernia says the fee for a fireworks permit is currently $50, but the union is asking the city increase the fee to anywhere between $300 and $400. He says the city receives about a dozen fireworks permit requests a year.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle says he's okay with the fireworks fee idea, but he's not sure about any of the other proposals. Nussle feels the department should not charge for services that taxpayer dollars cover.

The union and the city have yet to meet or schedule a time to discuss the proposal.

An ordinance was voted down 5 to 4 by members of city council earlier this month that called for the city to replace captain positions with five new entry level firefighters.

Nussle says his department collected about $8,200 from billed out services.

